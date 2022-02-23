Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero will continue across the warned area. * WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Howe, Arco, Mackay, and Chilly areas. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 1 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Provide adequate shelter to outdoor pets. &&