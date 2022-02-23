Republican Ed Humphreys is looking to be the next governor of Idaho.
He's only 31-years-old and if he were to be elected governor, he would be the youngest governor in the United States.
Humphreys lives in Eagle and has a background in finance.
He says Idaho needs fresh blood in the capitol and being a young candidate helps.
"It takes a lot of energy to implement any kind of positive change, but that's the roots of this nation, I mean Thomas Jefferson, he was 33 years old when he authored the Declaration of Independence. 19 of the signers of that document were in their 20's and 30's. This is a model for positive change that has always worked for our country," says Ed Humphreys, Candidate for Governor.
Humphreys is running against current Governor Brad Little, Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin, Steven Bradshaw and Lisa Marie in the Republican primary on May 17th.
