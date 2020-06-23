Last week KPVI told you about an actor that was sworn in as a reserve officer for the Pocatello Police Department.
Police Reserve Officer Dean Cain, also known for playing Clark Kent/Superman in "The Adventures of Lois and Clark," talked about protests going on all over the country regarding police reform.
Cain says he supports law enforcement, but he says when it comes to protesters and law enforcement, we’re all on the same side. The side of America.
He says right now there’s a division between the people who ultimately want the same things. There just needs to be a better dialog.
“Police practices are going to change. I love what Chief Schei does here in Pocatello and the community-based policing and I think that’s hugely important and this is my message to people who want to see a change in the system. If you want to see change in the system, join the system. Be a part of it. Police your own community. If you want to see that change, then you be the change,” says Dean Cain, Reserve Officer and Actor.
