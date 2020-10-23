Residents of a local apartment building were evacuated Friday after a fire in one of the rentals.
The call came in around 1:00 p.m. Fire crews responded to the Rosewood Apartments on West Clark Street behind Pocatello High School. The fire started in the kitchen of one of the apartments. Residents were evacuated from the building as a precaution as crews quickly put out the fire.
The fire caused minimal damage and residents were able to go back to their apartments after the smoke and carbon monoxide was cleared out.
