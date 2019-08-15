Information Provided by Idaho Department of Correction
An event aimed at making Idaho communities safer by helping returning citizens succeed after they are released from incarceration is coming up in Idaho Falls.
This is the third year for this event and the Community Information and Resource Fair – Idaho Falls will provide representatives from community organizations and government agencies an opportunity to network the services and support offered to those that may be in need and explore ways they can work together to reduce recidivism. The fair will also provide a forum to explore ways to help people who have not been convicted of a crime but need help with issues like addiction, mental illness, housing, transportation and employment.
The fair will be held:
Thursday, August 29, 2019, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
ISU Bennion Student Union Building
1784 Science Center Drive, Idaho Falls, Idaho
Participant vendors will include:
Secular and faith-based organizations offering recovery programs, transition and support services
City, county and state government agencies and law enforcement
Non-profit organizations providing such items as clothing and bikes to those in need
Organizations offering self-help programs, food, clothing, housing and referrals
Community mental health and medical services
Veterans resources
THE PUBLIC IS ALSO INVITED
The purpose of the fair is to:
- Offer a networking forum for community organizations to promote and learn about transition, re-entry, and support services for returning citizens being released back into the community and those who may need some additional assistance
- Provide case managers, returning citizens, families, parole/probation officers, volunteers, mentors, and workforce and employment consultants an opportunity to identify and understand available community resources
- Identify offender-friendly resources to enhance existing resource manuals
- Educate the public of the critical need to develop sustainable partnerships to ensure safe communities in Idaho
