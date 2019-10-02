Consumers beware - retail credit cards may seem too good to be true.
A recent study done by Credit Card Insider found that 40% of people who have retail store credit cards regret applying.
There were a number of reasons for this, such as paying higher than normal interest rates, poor customer service from that credit card company, or the benefits of the card not being as valuable as they thought.
In fact, 20% of retail store credit cardholders that were surveyed still have debt from holiday shopping last year.
While a retail store card could offer you discounts on the spot, there could be a better card on the market for your shopping needs.
Greg Mahnken, Credit Industry Analyst, Credit Card Insider said, "While the retail store card may offer good discounts ,you may find that general cash back or rewards card may be more versatile, especially if you shop at a variety of stores and not just that one."
Here is a link to the full study: https://www.creditcardinsider.com/blog/2019-survey-40-of-retail-store-credit-cardholders-regret-applying/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.