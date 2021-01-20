After serving in the Navy for 20 years, Donald Hulse never forgot the work he did.
"I was an electrician. I also was nuclear trained and I did photography work," said Hulse.
And now in his retirement, he's found a hobby to help kill time.
"I thought it was a good idea," Hulse added.
By building his own model of the USS Idaho.
And this is only a model of something that will be much, much bigger.
"377 feet and it's about 36 feet in diameter," said Hulse.
A vessel like the one Hulse is building can patrol for at least 30 years without refueling, ever. Sometimes longer.
"30. At least 30 years, maybe 35," said Hulse.
When he heard the news that a submarine was going to be constructed and named "The USS Idaho", he decided he just wanted to make one himself, and got to work.
"When they decided to build a submarine named 'USS Idaho' I decided I'm gonna build another one. So, that's where my work is in progress right now," said Hulse.
The full-scale 377-foot sub is still two years within being constructed and finished, according to Hulse.
But the model that sits in his garage will be finished much sooner than that.
"I'll have her done probably by the end of February," said Hulse.
To Donald Hulse, it's not just a simple hobby, even though it does keep him busy.
"It gives me something to do, keeps me busy and I just kind of enjoy doing it," said Hulse.
It's also a reminder of the times he shared and the memories that were made.
I'm proud of my background, proud of what I did for 20 years. I just still feel like I'm still there. Brings back old memories," said Hulse.
