Every spring, Idaho Gives raises millions of dollars for nonprofits across the Gem State. This year, one of those organizations is a cat rescue based out of Ammon.
Phyllis Danielson says, "A lot of people just bring them to me and we find homes for all of them."
Phyllis Danielson is a retired elementary school teacher who's been running Loving Hearts Cat Rescue out of her home garage in Ammon for the last seven years.
She says, "I retired from teaching and they said, 'Find something you're passionate about and do it.' So, that's what I do."
With the help of two good friends and two young volunteers, Danielson takes in more than 360 cats yearly and adopts them out. It requires thousands of man-hours and thousands of dollars to do so.
Danielson says, "Doing just the medical on them is about $110 and that doesn't count the food, the litter, anything else we do for the cats."
After making sure each cat is healthy and happy, the rescue adopts them out through the local PetSmart.
Each cat is adopted for $90 which doesn't even cover Danielson's medical costs. She says, "I think I worry about money a lot. And so, we really rely on the donations from people."
That's part of the reason the rescue is participating in this year's Idaho Gives. They have a goal of raising $3,000. It'll help Danielson do something she's truly passionate about.
She says, "Since I started I've fostered and adopted out over 2,500."
The rescue currently has 23 cats. With kitten season just beginning, that number could quadruple within the next few weeks.
To donate to Loving Hearts Cat Rescue visit: https://www.idahogives.org/organizations/loving-hearts-cat-rescue-inc
There is an option for $5, $10, $20 or your own amount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.