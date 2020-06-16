After more than four decades in public service, one local sheriff is retiring this month. He reflects on how law enforcement has changed over the years.
Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen says, "Everybody says they want to make a difference. I think we are making a difference."
Sheriff Nielsen is retiring after more than 40 in public service. He says, "I started in '78."
Since then, the sheriff has learned some lessons about what it means to be in law enforcement saying, "When it comes to protecting and serving, it's more to serve."
In the last few decades, the sheriff says law enforcement has gotten better at serving those in its care. Especially juveniles. "When I started here we had our juvenile cell here, our women's cell here, our misdemeanors here and our felonies here. And they were all bars [open to one another]."
Women, men and juveniles are all separated now for their safety. That's not the only change that's taken place in the jail over the years. The sheriff says, "We brought in simple things [classes] like how to write a check. Simple things like how to control your temper. Simple things about how to save your marriage."
The sheriff says the jail, and law enforcement in general, still has room to improve.
Over the years he's also come to realize wearing a badge doesn't necessarily make you a hero. However, being married to someone who wears a badge just might. "That's the biggest hero I've got is a woman who will put up with a cop."
To those who may be thinking about becoming a cop, the sheriff says it is hard but wants them to know "you are making a difference. You may not be able to cure all of this, but you can make a difference."
Sheriff Nielsen says even though he is retiring this month, he will continue to fight to get the jail the resources it needs in the future.
