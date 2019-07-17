Retiring the Redskins Name

For weeks, KPVI has followed the discussion surrounding the Teton High School redskin mascot.
Late last night, the redskin name was retired by a school board vote of four to one.
School board member Mary Mello says, “I feel like I have enough information. I respect that you may not Ben, but for the record, I have enough information to make a decision on retiring the mascot.”
Tuesday night over 100 people attended a workshop style meeting held by the school board. Attendees were split into five groups. About every 20 minutes a school board member would rotate from one group to another until every board member had met with every group.
One attendee says, “Why should we honor your feelings...”
After the small group sessions it was time for the board to discuss the issue.
Board Chair Chris Isaacson says, “Some of those are common ground.”
The board decided to take a vote while finding common ground.
Mary Mello motioned to retire the name redskins from the school slowly. The community will be involved in deciding how to best put a plan together and no tax money will be used to cover the costs; the costs are estimated to be just under $30,000.
The symbols and imagery used by the high school will not be phased out.
Isaacson says, “All in favor say aye.” Four of the five board members repeat, "Aye."
At the vote, those upset with the decision left.
Teton Valley resident Lori Hillman says, “I think it was a very rushed decision. I don’t believe the redskin name is a derogatory name.”
For others, the board’s vote was a welcome change.
Shoshone-Bannock Tribe Public Affairs Manager Randy'L Teton says, “It is quite a relief that they are going to change the redskins mascot. Although, in the motion they did state that they are going to retain the image. So, that has yet to be discussed with the tribe.”
One board member wanted more time before going to a vote. However, the majority of the board felt like that wasn't necessary.
Mello says, “I had enough information. I had five months of hearing from constituents on the matter; over 300 emails, conversations with people both in person and via phone conversations.”
The conversation between constituents and the school board will continue as the board has already set a date to meet with the public and discuss possible plans to move forward with the decision to remove the redskin name.
