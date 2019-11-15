Here are the results from the Retro Arcade Challenge at Barricade, 308 E. Center Street in Pocatello.
Centipede Pole Position Donkey Kong
Marlise 9,242 10,680 1,000
Matt 11,026 19,880 29,500
Doug 6,239 11,630 2,500
