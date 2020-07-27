Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413 CARIBOU RANGE/CARIBOU NF. * IMPACTS...FREQUENT LIGHTNING CAN CAUSE A LARGE NUMBER OF WILD FIRE STARTS, OVERWHELMING AVAILABLE INITIAL ATTACK RESOURCES. THUNDERSTORM OUTFLOW CAN RAPIDLY CHANGE THE DIRECTION AND RATE OF SPREAD OF ANY WILD FIRE. * THUNDERSTORMS...THUNDERSTORMS ON MONDAY MAY REACH THE 25 PERCENT COVERAGE THRESHOLD FOR THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY. ON TUESDAY, THE COVERAGE SHOULD EXCEED 25 PERCENT, AND WILL BE MORE LIKELY 35 TO 55 PERCENT. * OUTFLOW WINDS...GUSTS TO 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE MONDAY, AND GUSTS TO 40 MPH POSSIBLE ON TUESDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY BASED ON THESE CRITERIA FOR SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO: THUNDERSTORM COVERAGE OF 25 PERCENT, WITHOUT SPECIFIC RAINFALL CRITERIA. &&