A research firm in Chicago did a study on returning to work after Covid-19 and it showed that Americans had mixed feelings about it.
One of the biggest findings of the study was that 27% of people feel that wearing masks at all times, even at their desk is an overkill.
Currently across Eastern Idaho, there's a mask mandate in effect across Bonneville County which includes Idaho Falls, but this has not passed in Pocatello.
An overwhelming majority of 86% of people said they would like to have a 4 day staggered schedule to reduce the amount of people in the office.
Overall, it seemed that Americans were more concerned rather than looking forward to the return to work but for other reasons as well.
Matt Zajechowski, Content Strategist, Digital Third Coast said, "The savings, and I think that includes both the times that you have each day since you're not commuting and the financial aspect to it you know you're not paying gas, you're not paying if you do public transportation you're not doing that a lot of times you're not going out to eat."
Surprisingly, a vast majority said they had concerns with being constantly tested by their employed for Covid-19 or antibodies.
Here's a link to the full study: https://www.jdp.com/blog/return-to-work-statistics/
