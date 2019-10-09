Weather Alert

...BAND OF LIGHT SNOW FROM CAREY TO RAFT RIVER TO LAVA HOT SPRINGS... AT 354 PM MDT, LIGHT SNOW FROM CAREY TO RAFT RIVER TO LAVA HOT SPRINGS WAS CAUSING LOCALLY SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS. MOTORISTS TRAVELING THROUGH SOUTHEAST IDAHO THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR AREAS WITH WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS AND SLOW DOWN. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... POCATELLO, AMERICAN FALLS, SODA SPRINGS, MONTPELIER, MALAD, MCCAMMON, LAVA HOT SPRINGS, SWANLAKE, LAKE WALCOTT, NEELEY, CHESTERFIELD RESERVOIR, BLACKFOOT RESERVOIR, WAYAN, AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR, CHUBBUCK, ABERDEEN, GRACE, INKOM, DOWNEY AND GEORGETOWN.