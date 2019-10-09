A new neon sign will light up Main Street in Old Town Pocatello tonight.
The historic Rexall Drugs sign will be re-lit at an event held this evening at 7:15 pm and become the 14th neon sign to be renovated and restored.
The sign will be located inside the Cottonwood Junction store and lit up each night from dusk through midnight.
Michael Snyder, Owner of Cottonwood Junction said, "I'm super excited because um it's a beautiful beautiful sign and um it's been totally refurbished and I think a lot of people will come and see it."
The event will be held at Cottonwood Junction located at 141 N. Main Street in Old Town Pocatello.
