The following is a story written and reported by Nate Sunderland of East Idaho News:
REXBURG — A local man has been served a warrant for allegedly raping a girl between the time she was 13 and 16 years old.
Taylor Beattie, 22, of Rexburg, is currently incarcerated in the Fremont County Jail on a probation violation from a 2016 felony injury-to-child charge.
On Monday, Rexburg Police detectives served the warrant for felony rape and felony lewd conduct with a minor under 16.
Rexburg Police Capt. Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com the police were tipped off about a sex crime that had occurred over a long period. During an investigation, detectives determined Beattie had started have sex with a 13-year-old when he was 19 years old. The abuse continued until she was 16, and he was 22 respectively, Hagen said.
No more details were available on that case.
This is not the first time Beattie has been accused of a sex crime.
In October 2016, Beattie, who was then 20, was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old. It was not forcible rape. In Idaho, a minor cannot legally consent to sex with an adult, which results in a rape or lewd conduct charge. Ultimately, this case was pleaded down to felony injury to a child, and Beattie received a 75-day jail sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.