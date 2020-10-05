A Rexburg man has hooked an Idaho record.
Nate Burr caught a 31-inch Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout, which is the new state record for catch/release fishing.
The previous record, set in August, was 30.5 inches.
Burr caught the trout while fly fishing with a friend on the Snake River. They spent three days fishing without much luck and then on the third night, finally hooked a big one.
"It was one of those brutally slow days," Burr said. "Hunting big trout on streamers means a day on the water can go from zero to 100 in a split second. That was exactly the case with this fish."
Burr chased the trout for about half a mile downstream in a boat, then managed to scoop him in with a landing net. They snapped a photo and then released the fish back into the river.
The catch-and-release record program began in 2016 as a way to recognize anglers that wanted to release the trophy fish they caught.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.