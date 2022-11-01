Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, and Island Park. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and outbuildings is possible, along with isolated power outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could severely limit visibility for drivers, especially along portions of Interstate 84 from the Utah border to the Interstate 86 interchange...and Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls to Roberts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider delaying travel until the high winds subside. &&