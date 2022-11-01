Fatal Car Crash 01

Troopers with Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Tuesday morning involving a vehicle colliding with a moose.

The accident happened at 7:25 a.m. on US20 at milepost 354 in Fremont County when a Hyundai Elantra hit a bull moose that was crossing the road.

The driver broadsided the moose and then went off the right shoulder, struck a power pole, and rolled.

The 28-year-old male driver from Rexburg was wearing a seat belt but died from his injuries.

