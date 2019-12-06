The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.
On Thursday December 5th, 2019 at approximately 12:21PM, the Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle injury crash at 25th East and North Yellowstone Highway, East of Idaho Falls. Seth Bowen, 27, of Rexburg was travelling southbound on 25th east in a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta. Douglas Wickham, 57, of Hagerman was travelling Eastbound on Yellowstone Highway in a 2018 GMC Canyon. Wickham failed to stop at the stoplight entering the intersection where he struck Bowen's vehicle.
Bowen was transported to Eastern Idaho Medical Center by ground ambulance. Bowen was not wearing a seatbelt. Wickham and his passenger were both wearing seatbelts. Bonneville County assisted on scene. Crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
