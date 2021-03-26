A Rexburg man was one number away from winning the Powerball jackpot. He still walked away with a large prize.
Brent Camphouse won $50,000 after matching four of the first five numbers and the Powerball on last Saturday's drawing. His ticket also had the PowerPlay feature, which tripled his winnings to $150,000.
According to the Idaho Lottery, Camphouse bought his winning ticket at the Maverik store on Main Street in Rexburg.
“I checked my winning numbers on the Lottery’s website. I sure was happy I had PowerPlay,” Camphouse said.
Camphouse is retired and after finding out they won, his wife told her part-time job she was also retiring to spend time with her husband.
For their part in selling the winning ticket, Maverik receives a $15,000 bonus from the Idaho Lottery.
That's the fourth time in two weeks Idaho has had a player one number away from winning the jackpot.
The lottery also had a $100,000 winning ticket in Ada County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.