For the second time in about a week, a winning lottery ticket was sold at the same Idaho location.
William Bradshaw, from St. Anthony, won $300,000 on an Idaho Lottery Money Blitz scratch ticket.
He bought it at the Maverik store in Rexburg just off Highway 20.
“I had just gotten off work and I bought the ticket on my way home," Bradshaw said. "I scratched it in my truck, saw the money bag, saw the $300,000 prize, and couldn’t believe it. I locked the doors of my truck, signed the ticket, and took a picture of it in case my dog ate it. I found the needle in the haystack! I must have sat there for an hour.”
The Idaho Lottery also reported last Friday that another man, Brent Camphouse, had won $150,000 on a ticket he bought from the same Maverik store.
Bradshaw said he plans to use the money to pay off debt, buy a new truck and then invest the rest.
For selling the ticket, Maverik also receives a $20,000 bonus.
“We are thrilled that two of our local Maverik fans scored huge during a routine stop at their neighborhood store,” said Sheila Merrigan, Maverik's Executive Regional Director. “Maverik is all about celebrating our customers and the big wins have provided yet another way we’ve been able to fuel their most exciting adventures.”
According to the Idaho Lottery, Madison County has been a recent hot spot for winning lottery tickets.
Since December 15, other wins have come from the Walmart Fuel Center in Rexburg ($50,000), Great Scott’s in Rexburg ($77,000), and Brad’s Exxon in Sugar City ($100,000).
