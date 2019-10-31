One Southeast Idaho city gives parents a place to take their kids trick-or-treating and then run off that sugar high.
At the Zone Event Center in Rexburg, one family pays tribute to a national hero at the Second Annual Kidsburg Halloween Carnival.
Rexburg resident Sarah Walker says, "Well, she [her daughter Violet] picked Smokey the Bear and I thought a campfire would go well with Smokey the Bear, and we have a friend that's a Smokejumper. So, he let me borrow his uniform to be a wildland firefighter."
On Halloween, the center opens its doors to vendors and families so that Smokey the Bear, and other trick-or-treaters, have a place to escape the weather.
City of Rexburg Recreation Director Jeff Crowther says, "As you can see, the snow already hit this fall and a lot of people just get stuck inside all winter."
So, the center opens up to alleviate some of the anxiety being stuck inside can cause. At the Zone, families can trick or treat inside where it's nice and warm, and after the kids are all hyped up on sugar, they can go to Kidsburg where children can pretend to be adults for the day and run off some of that extra energy.
To help kids like Smokey the Bear and Levi the Campfire feel like adults, Kidsburg offers many different activities.
Facilities Manager Maegan Scholes says, "And just do different things that Mom and Dad would do around town like go to the bank, drive a car, fill up at the gas station, as well as a construction area, a grocery store. So, it's kind of an all-in-one area for kids to come and play."
On Halloween, admission to Kidsburg is free. For many families, that's an extra draw to the Halloween Carnival.
Sarah Walker says, "We've never been here before so we came to check it out, and we like free events around town. And, get the kids some candy outside the cold."
The Zone Event Center is a seasonal gym and will close to the public in May as a way to encourage the public to get out and enjoy the local parks and pools.
