Rexburg Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.
Kaidyn Barkes was last seen at her home in Rexburg on Feb. 27.
Police say she is a runaway.
Barkes is 17 years old. She is 5'7" and approximately 134 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.
Police say she was last seen wearing blue shorts, red and black pants and a black jacket with "Cali" printed on it.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Rexburg Police at 208-372-5001.
