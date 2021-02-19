On February 15, Rexburg Police responded to the Brenchley apartments for a report that a male illegally entered a residence looking for someone.
Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman explained what a victim described in that situation.
"When she told him that they were not there, the suspect pushed his way forcing the door and entered into the complainant's apartment and at one point the complainant who's also the victim at that time felt like the suspect was going to strike her," said Turman.
In addition, the chief elaborated on who the suspected male was in the officer-involved shooting.
"The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Troy Alton Allen," said Turman.
Allen and the Rexburg Police Department had previous encounters, but according to Chief Turman this was the first time Allen was aggressive.
Chief Turman also said Allen was refusing to cooperate with authorities and charged at them with one hand in his pocket.
"Officers at that time started backing up as Mr. Allen was charging forward towards them still with his hand in his pocket. Officers at this time fired to stop the threat," said Turman.
The officers involved are currently on administrative leave, and the chief says it's for their own protection.
In a grim tone, the chief added this situation has not been easy for anyone.
"It has taken a real emotional toll on everybody as well as our department," said Turman.
An investigation on the officer-involved shooting in Rexburg is currently in the hands of the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.