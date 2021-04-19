An officer-involved shooting that left a Rexburg man dead in February was justified according to Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood.
The shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. on February 15.
The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force Investigated the shooting and turned over its findings.
Officers Daniel Allen and Jon Bone responded to a complaint of Troy Allen forcing himself into an apartment.
He'd left the home before officers arrived but they found him nearby.
Troy Allen refused to cooperate with the officers' commands and acted threateningly.
The police chief commented that the officers followed department policy and “did exactly as their training dictates.”
