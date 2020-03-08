One question that still remains unanswered is on the minds of many East Idahoans.
Rexburg residents speak out after the mother of two missing children appears in an Idaho courtroom on Friday.
A question that many people from all over the nation are asking is ‘Where are the children?’
That question still hasn’t been answered after Lori Vallow-Daybell appeared in a Madison County courtroom Friday.
Hundreds of people lined up to get inside that courtroom, including media from around the country.
Rexburg residents like Vicki Parrish Williams stood outside the courthouse, baffled about Lori Vallow’s missing children, 17 year old Tylee Ryan and seven year old Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow. Both Tylee and ‘JJ’ haven’t been seen since September.
“If they’re fine, let us know they’re fine, and if not, let us know what’s happened to them because you know, as a mother I can’t imagine just leaving your children for any reason,” says Vicki Parrish Williams, Rexburg Resident.
Lori went before a judge with her defense team as the judge read her charges.
She faces two felony charges, desertion and non-support of children under 18.
She also has three misdemeanor counts, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation and contempt.
“It’s hard to understand as a mother why Lori would leave her children, but it’s also an important issue for just women in general,” says Williams.
Lori’s defense team asked the judge to reduce her initial $5 million dollar bond to $10,000 dollars or no more than $50,000 dollars, arguing that Lori doesn’t have a criminal history and she is being tried in the media.
Prosecutors argued that Lori is not only a ‘flight risk,’ but she is related to three suspicious deaths and two children are still missing.
The judge ultimately reduced Lori’s bond to one million dollars.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin spoke to ‘JJ’ Vallow’s grandfather, Larry Woodcock as he was coming out of the Madison County Courthouse on Friday. He says that he doesn’t have an issue with the Judge’s decision to lower Lori’s bond.
“If they can put up $100,000 dollars cash and afford to lose it, then Lori can afford to come out of jail. It doesn’t make any difference. All I want is the kids. Where are the kids? Bring the children forward,” says Larry Woodcock, ‘JJ’ Vallow’s Grandfather.
“I think reducing the bail to a million dollars is alright. I can see the reasoning behind the five million as well, but I just don’t understand why she hasn’t, she and Chad haven’t said something about this issue,” says Williams.
And at the end of the day, still no answers to where the children are.
“I hope Chad and Lori will come forth and let us know what’s really happening,” says Williams.
KPVI reached out to all three of Lori’s attorneys and are still waiting for a response.
A preliminary hearing is set for March 18th and 19th.
As of Sunday afternoon, Lori still has not bonded out of jail.
