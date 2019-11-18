Pole line road was busier than usual this morning, as local residents gathered to watch the ceremonial ribbon cutting for the new FBI data center.
Plenty of people were patiently waiting for a grand moment for the Pocatello/ Chubbuck area on Monday morning.
The ribbon cutting for the much anticipated newly expanded FBI data center went smoothly. Keynote speakers from Washington, D.C. were in attendance, one of them being Associate Deputy Director Paul Abbate.
Paul Abbate, started off his ceremonial speech by mentioning the honor it was to be at the event. "It's a true privilege for me to be out here today and incredibly exciting for us to reach this milestone together with the opening of the data center."
In efforts to reduce spending and efficiently keep data, the new data center will be one of 3 data centers that have been consolidated from the previous 114 throughout the country. It will work in tandem with the data centers back east further solidifying their role in the Department of Justice.
Abbate said that the new data center showed the commitment the FBI has in Pocatello. "It reflects a true partnership, its a partnership for us in the FBI, its a partnership with the Department of Justice, and its a partnership with our hosts here in the city of Pocatello."
The new expanded data center has already brought in 300 new jobs to Pocatello and will be bringing in more.
Abbate told KPVI, "with the expansion that we're celebrating today we have the ability to house up to another 250."
The jobs will not only be limited to data entry or information technology. many different contractors will also be looking to hire in the new data center on top of the FBI and DoJ.
Abbate mentioned the mix of jobs already at the data center. "We have quite a diverse mix out here, now there's literally 8 different divisions across from the FBI are represented by personnel that we have here."
Salaries for the jobs will be based off the General Schedule (GS) pay scale varying from $33,000 up to well over 6 figures. Many of the new positions will require top secret security clearance as a requirement.
A few fun facts about the new data center are that it added 140,000 square feet of office and data storage space, up to 550 jobs can be housed with more being added if necessary, and the cobblestones that line the flag pole area are from the J. Edgar Hoover building in Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.