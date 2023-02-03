An annual event is gearing up to raise money for cancer research next month.
The 'Ride on Dads' Scavenger Hunt event will be at Pebble Creek Ski Area on Saturday March 4th.
All of the money raised goes straight to the Huntsman Cancer Institute for prostate cancer research.
Local businesses will be donating prizes and ski passed will be discounted.
The scavenger hunt is $50.00 dollars and includes a 'Ride on Dads' beanie and a change to win big prizes.
There will also be food and fun for the whole family.
"We have great support from the ski area. They're giving ski passes away at our event. Barries is giving ski's and snowboards away. It's just really cool to see the local businesses come together for a good cause and get the awareness out there, get people to get tested and we're raising money for cancer research, so that's great. It meets our goal of what we're trying to do," says Zachary Parris, 'Ride on Dads'
You can follow them on Instagram and Facebook for daily prize post.
The organization also has their annual 'Ride on Dads' bike ride coming up on June 3rd.
