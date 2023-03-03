An annual event is gearing up to raise money for cancer research.
The 'Ride on Dads' Ski and Scavenger Hunt will be held at Pebble Creek Ski Area on Saturday, March 4th.
All the money raised goes straight to the Huntsman Cancer Institute for prostate cancer research.
Local businesses will be donating prizes and ski passes will be discounted.
The scavenger hunt is $50.00 dollars and includes a 'Ride on Dads' beanie and a chance to win big prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.