The Rigby Airport has received $373,000 for improvements.
That’s thanks to Idaho Governor Brad Little’s Leading Idaho Initiative. The improvements will include a new taxiway, which will help with the increase of traffic and improve safety. The taxiway was originally planned to be installed in 1977, but was postponed due to budget constraints.
