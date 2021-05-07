Three people were shot on Thursday at Rigby Middle School in Jefferson County.
Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says around 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, a 6th grade female student pulled a handgun out of her backpack and fired multiple rounds inside and outside Rigby Middle School.
Two students and one school employee were shot.
A teacher was able to disarm the student and take the handgun away and hold her until police got there.
The sheriff says the shooter does live in Idaho Falls but goes to school in Rigby.
Police do not yet have a motive for the shooting.
Doctors at Eastern Idaho Medical Center says all three victims will be okay.
Students were evacuated to Rigby High School where they waited for parents to pick them up.
Her’s how one parent described the situation of what he saw on Thursday.
“My wife called me and said there’s shooting at our daughter’s middle school, so I ran over here as fast as I could and then I got down here and I walked in with the police officers and I was in where the principal’s office is just right there waiting and they were going through the cameras and I seen this, it looked like a lady, long hair, black pants, burgundy shirt or sweater, black hat and a black mask and she had a gun. She passed right in front of the janitor, but it was like in the hallways and the hallways where she turned was like an intersection of floor where they can go four ways and the janitor was picking up trash right there and a little girl made a right because they were coming from the east side of the hallway, so she made a right on the hallway, looked like she may have been going to her classroom or maybe the bathroom and this girl just right behind her, maybe about five feet, ten feet from her, turned from the back with the handgun and then turns around and shoots the janitor and then there’s another person that got shot, but I didn’t see no more because it wasn’t on the camera anymore,” says Carlos, Rigby Middle School Student’s Father.
The Jefferson County prosecutor says charges will be filed once the investigation is over.
It is possible she could face multiple attempted murder charges but that has not been determined.
She is a juvenile so her name has not been released.
The superintendent announced that there will be no school throughout the district on Friday and counselors will be available at the high school for any student who would like it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.