At approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday March 6, two men were involved in a hit-and-run accident in the Rigby area. Security cameras captured images of the two men as well as the truck they were driving. The Rigby Police Department is asking the public to help identify the two men.
If anyone has information regarding these individuals or the vehicle they were driving, please reach out to the Rigby Police Department at 208-745-1951. The vehicle is a two-toned blue and white GMC truck. Ask for Officer Smith and reference case number 2021-00369.
At this time, this is all the information the police department has released surrounding the incident.
