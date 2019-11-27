Ringing bells for those in need

One holiday tradition has a history spanning over 100 years. That tradition changed the lives of a local couple.
Salvation Army Officer in Charge Lieutenant Tami Moore says, "They're used to hearing the bells and I think it rings the spirit of Christmas to let them know Christmas is coming."
That ringing is the Salvation Army's Kettle Campaign that rings in the holiday season and raises money for the locals who need it.
Desirea Edmo says, "Me and my husband, ourselves, were homeless for a while there and sometimes that was the only meal we got was at Salvation Army."
The pair began ringing bells during one of life's rough patches.
Del Edmo says, "I just needed some extra income because I really didn't have no job or nothing. So, I was just kind of floating around. I didn't really have a purpose."
Edmo now has a steady job, but he and his wife continue to ring bells every holiday season. For the Edmo family, raising money for the Salvation Army is important, but it isn't the only reason they get involved every year.
Desirea Edmo says, "The smiles and the feeling I get. I've gotten hugs from people [saying] just thank you for being out here and doing this for us. It's cold, yes. It's tiring at times, I'm not going to lie, but it's fun."
The fun they have is a life-long wish (to help others) come true.
Del Edmo says, "When I was little I always wanted to be a soldier. You know, be in the army. But, now I am in an army: the Salvation Army."
It's that feeling of fulfillment that gets bell ringers to come out and face the cold year after year.
Moore says, "We get the repeated volunteers every year that just love to do this. People that love to bring their kids out, and it becomes a family tradition to do this. So, we couldn't do this without our volunteers."
To learn how to get involved in the Red Kettle Campaign, https://volunteer.usawest.org/OpportunityDetail.aspx?ID=4371.
