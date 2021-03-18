The average cost of a one bedroom apartment in Idaho has risen over 10 percent in the last two years making Idaho the number two state for rental cost increases.
And with more people packing their bags for Idaho, the price of rent will rise due to a higher increase in population numbers.
Across the country, apartment rent has risen or dropped depending on if people are moving in or moving out.
"More people, less places to live, and so the demand has gone up and that's why the prices are going up," said Nick VinZant with QuoteWizard.
The senior research analyst mentioned numbers across the board and why it's taking place in a state like Idaho.
Usually in big cities, rent is more expensive compared to smaller rural areas. But that's not the case over the last two years.
"As we went through all of these numbers, it really just jumped out at us that we were seeing almost the exact opposite," said VinZant.
VinZant said of that 10 percent increase in apartment rent costs, a majority of that increase happened in the last year with one factor causing it all.
"6 percent of that 10 percent increase has happened in just the last year, and the main factor in that is covid," said VinZant.
In 2019, the average cost of a one bedroom apartment in Idaho cost $635.
Now, it's $700 average and over a year that's an additional $780 a person is paying compared to 2019.
Not only that, two years ago the available properties in 2019 was 23.2 percent.
"It's now 5 percent," said VinZant.
Another factor in all this is people having the ability to work from home.
With the pandemic forcing people to stay inside in some cases, working from home can be done anywhere leading to people opting out of cities and heading to more suburban and rural areas.
It's something VinZant sees as a trend happening now.
"That's not a fad," said VinZant. "That is going to be the trend. People are leaving some of these big cities, they're leaning more towards the suburbs. That's why you're seeing the price of rent drop in the cities and go up in other places."
