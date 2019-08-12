One of the Portneuf Greenway Foundation’s long time event and one of their biggest fund raisers won’t be happening this year.
The President for the Greenway’s Foundation, Rory Erchul says the Riverfest event has been going for decades.
The event raises money for the foundation to build and repair trails.
But this year the foundation decided to cancel the long time event due to attendance and loss of money.
“We ended up losing some money the last couple of years. Not a ton of money, but as a ‘not for profit,’ you know, why put all that effort and work if the people aren’t going to come out and aren’t going to support it,” says Rory Erchul, President of the Board for Portneuf Greenway Foundation.
Riverfest was originally scheduled for August 17.
