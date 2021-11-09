On Tuesday, the Idaho Lottery announced this year’s recipients of its annual Bucks for Books program.
Riverside Elementary School in Blackfoot was awarded with a check to get new books for their library. The school was one of 12 schools in eastern Idaho presented with a $2,000 check from the Idaho Lottery to help fund their library.
According to the Idaho Commission for Libraries, the majority of Idaho public schools lack sufficient resources for their entire annual library needs.
“The purpose is to get more books into the libraries so many of the libraries do not get the funding that they need to be able to add new books,” says Belinda Unger with the Idaho Lottery, “we have been to so many libraries that the shelves are almost empty and a lot of times like this one we just did here it doubled their budget that they would typically have.”
Nearly 60% of Idaho’s elementary schools report an annual budget of less than $1,000 to help fund their libraries.
“I am so excited,” says Lisa Page of Riverside Elementary, “I am a fairly new librarian and we have some wonderful books but we have a lot of possibility to get new books and books are expensive. So when I saw this grant, I decided I’ve got to apply to see if I can get some more in. I am just thrilled that we were able to get it.”
This year’s awards will total over $100,000 spread among schools across the entire Gem State.
