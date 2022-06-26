Officials have closed the Roberts Bridge over the Snake River on Highway 48 in Jefferson County.
The road is closed due to surface damage on the bridge deck.
Crews from the Idaho Transportation Department will inspect the damage and begin repairs.
Detours have been set up on County Line Road on 3400 East on the Lewisville Highway on the east and Bassett Road on the west.
