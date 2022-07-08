Zoo Idaho is getting ready for a 'wine walk through the zoo.'
The Zoo-Logicial Society's 'Roar & Pour' event will be Saturday July 23rd from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Zoo Idaho.
There will be 10 different wine tasting stations, live music, a food truk and a silent auciton.
Jennifer Erchul, the Zoo-Logical Society President, says it's one of their best fund-raisers of the year.
"It's going to be just a full night of great activities, a great fundraiser for the Zoo Idaho Zoo-Logical Society which then in turn supports the Zoo Idaho that we have here in our community, so its a great opportunity for adults to get out and enjoy the zoo," says Jennifer Erchul, Zoo-Logical Society President.
You can buy tickets in advance through the Zoo Idaho Zoo-Logical's Facebook page.
