A new study shows Idaho among states where robocall complaints are growing
In 2018 robocall complaints in Idaho totaled 31,524 ranking it 37th in the nation
In April 2019, there were 3.5 billion telemarketing and robocalls made to mobile phones in America. As A.I. technology expands, robocalls are expected to keep rising. While some businesses use robocalls for legitimate purposes, an astounding 43% of all robocalls are scams.
SocialCatfish.com today released a comprehensive study on The Rising Robocall Epidemic in America using the latest data from the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission.
Here are key findings from the study:
- 5 States with the Most Robocall Complaints: California (747,829), Florida (427,404), Texas (402,316), New York (348,615) and Illinois (252,935).
- Robocalls By Category: Scams (43.31%), Alerts and Reminders (23.49%), Payment Reminders (19.89%) and Telemarketing (13.31%).
- Best Call-Blocking Apps: There was a 495% increase in the number of available call-blocking apps between October 2016 and March 2018 including RoboKiller, Nomorobo and Truecaller.
- Most Common Scams: Are calls purported to be from the IRS, health insurance companies and foreign consulates. A new scam claiming to be from the Chinese consulate has cost more than $40 million in total or $164,000 per victim.
Here are 5 practical tips to avoid being a victim of a robocall scam:
- Register your number with the Do Not Call List
- Do not respond to questions that can be answered with “yes” from unknown numbers
- Set up a password for your mobile voicemail to avoid being hacked
- Download robocall blocking apps
- If you receive robocalls take action and file a complaint with the FCC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.