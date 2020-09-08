Rocky Mountain Power continues to restore power to 180,000 customers in 3 states

Rocky Mountain Power crews working to restore power to over 180K customers due to high winds and gusts
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (Sept. 8, 2020) — Rocky Mountain Power crews continue to inspect damage and restore service to customers after hurricane-strength winds – in excess of 110 mph in some areas – ripped through areas of Utah, Wyoming and Idaho earlier today.
At 11 a.m. MDT, there were nearly 2,500 outages and around 183,000 customer out of service:
Utah: 170,000
Idaho: 3,000
Wyoming: 10,000
The bulk of the outages are centralized from the Point of the Mountain, in Utah County, to the Idaho border.
Rocky Mountain Power is encouraging all customers to be prepared for prolonged power outages with adequate food, water, back-up batteries, power banks etc. Forecasts indicate high winds to continue into tomorrow, and some restoration efforts could be delayed until the gusts subside to ensure safety.
Additional crews and line personnel have been deployed and are assisting in outage restoration efforts, as well as additional customer care agents.
“We make sure we are well-prepared with crews and equipment for severe weather events,” said Curtis Mansfield, Rocky Mountain Power vice president of operations. “This storm is impacting thousands of customers across our six-state territory and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to get everyone restored.”
During wind events, Rocky Mountain Power advises customers to tie down items such as tarps, trampolines, outdoor furniture and other items to avoid property damage and debris getting into power lines.
Treat all downed wires as live and dangerous. Customers should avoid both downed trees and powerlines as well as keep pets far away from those areas.
It is important for all customers to report power outages as it assists crews in pinpointing the cause and facilitates restoration efforts. Customers can call Customer Care at 877-508-5088, use the Rocky Mountain Power app, or text out to 759677 and receive updates during the restoration process.
You can also view the Rocky Mountain Power outage map at [rockymountainpower.net/outages]rockymountainpower.net/outages.
