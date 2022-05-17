From news release:
Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse are thrilled to announce the co-headline Rockzilla Summer Tour featuring very special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. Kicking off in East Providence, RI on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Bold Point Pavilion, the Rockzilla Tour will include 24 cities across the US before finishing on August 31 in Nashville, TN at the Municipal Auditorium.
The Rockzilla Tour will make a stop at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Friday, August 19. General tickets will go on sale this Friday on idahoconcertseries.com
VIP tickets and various pre-sales will kick off Tuesday at 12pm ET with all tickets on sale to the General Public starting Friday, May 20 at 10am local time.
“We’re thrilled to bring an absolutely packed line up - an evening of non-stop rock, to some amazing cities this summer,” shares Papa Roach front man Jacoby Shaddix. “We haven’t been to some of these cities in a long time…Only right that we celebrate with these amazing bands, who all are bringing heat of their own!”
“We are very glad to bring out such a phenomenal line up," says Falling In Reverse's Ronnie Radke. "Fans have asked for years for a FIR/Papa Roach tour, and now the time has finally come. Not to mention Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves are also on the bill. This will be a tour to remember."
Papa Roach will also return to the road this week for a string of Festival dates starting Thursday, May 21 at Welcome to Rockville and will also be performing 3 dates with Special Guests Highly Suspect in Springfield, Mo May 22, Tulsa, OK May 24 and San Antonio, Tx May 26 and will follow that with a one-off appearance at Inkcarceration in Mansfield OH July 15 prior to the The Rockzilla Tour.
A full list of tour dates is below with more information available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.