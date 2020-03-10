The Idaho Secretary of State's office is delaying the rollout of new voter registration software.
In 2018 Idaho Secretary of State Lawrence Denney announced Florida-based company Tenex Software Solutions would create the new system on a $4 million contract.
The software will be used to keep track of every registered voter's information during elections, and report official election results to the Secretary of State's Office.
This is the third time the rollout of the software has been delayed.
Local elections officials had complained in February that the new system wasn't ready.
It was set to go live Wednesday. It'll now be delayed until after the May 19 election.
