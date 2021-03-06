The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho will be holding its second annual "fundraising for families" campaign starting Monday.
The campaign raises money for families with sick children.
Donations will go toward the Family Room at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where family members are able to stay close to their children.
It provides a home-like environment where family members can spend the night, take a shower, or get something to eat for no cost.
Lori Priest with Community Engagement in Eastern Idaho says being able to help ease the burden for families is the main goal.
"We've just heard so many families say how nice it is to be able to stay close and be able to have a minute to themselves and some support through their tough journey. We want to be able help families during their really long and scary days at the hospital and provide them with the support that they need," said Priest.
Priest said the goal is to raise $30,000, and generous donors will match up to $15,000 during the three-day event from Monday to Wednesday.
You can donate also by calling 208-227-2898 or visiting the link.
