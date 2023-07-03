A local rotary club presented a check to an organization.
The Pocatello Rotary Club raised money for the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Idaho.
They were able to give them a check for $1,515 dollars.
The money will help fund operations for the club, as well as provide supplies and activities for the kids.
"We were very excited to receive this check from the Pocatello Rotary Club. Each week we collect fines. The Sergeant in Arms collects fines and this year the designated non-profit was the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Idaho and we're so excited to receive this funds. It's right in the middle of our annual fund raising campaign, so we can add it to that and just continue to do more good for the youth in our community," says Jean Hanake, Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Idaho.
So far the boys and girls club has been able to serve nearly 80 kids this summer with the program.
