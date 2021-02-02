The next time you make a pit stop at a Maverik gas station, you can help feed those in need. It's a new program called "Round Up the Change for Feeding America" and is already helping Idahoans affected by the pandemic.
"We'd love to see the normalization of America, of life across America, because all of us really want that," says President and Chief Adventure Guide of Maverik Chuck Maggelet.
To help normalize some aspects of American life during the pandemic, Maverik is teaming up with Feeding America to help those hit hardest during this time. "What we've heard referred to as food insecurity that I think we need to just call it (what it is), it's hunger," Maggelet adds. "It's our neighbors who are having a difficult time putting food on their plates."
According to Feeding America (which works with hundreds of food banks across the country), before the pandemic began 34 million people faced food insecurity. The organization estimates that it has now grown to more than 50 million Americans.
Every year, Maverik spearheads efforts to support higher educations through scholarships, but decided this year due to the increasing amount of people facing food insecurity the company would team up with Feeding America. The company donated $150,000 to Feeding America which was given to food banks in six states. Both the Idaho Food Bank and the Food Bank of the Rockies (Wyoming) received $22,500 apiece.
"They really are good at what they do and how they do it," Maggelet says referring to the food banks the company was able to help through Feeding America.
The Idaho Food Bank is so good at what it does that it can turn every dollar donated into five meals. That means the Maverik donation will make 112,500 meals for Idahoans in need.
The $150K donation is not where the partnership between Maverik and Feeding America ends. Through the end of this month, Maverik is asking customers to participate in its "Round Up the Change for Feeding America" program.
"We run about 10 million inside transactions every month," Maggelet adds. "So, that's 10 million opportunities for a customer to say, 'Keep the change, pass it along.'"
Customers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar. The change will be donated to Feeding America which, in turn, will use it at food banks across the country. The program is currently taking place at all Maverik stores across 11 states.
