Royal Bliss and Badflower rocked the crowd in Pocatello and Boise over the weekend.
Royal Bliss took the stage first and Badflower headlined.
KPVI's Deanne Coffin met up with Royal Bliss back stage and talked to them about their first experience playing at the Portneuf Health Trust Ampitheatre.
Neal Middleton, the lead singer of Royal Bliss tells Deanne that he thinks the amphitheatre is a great set-up because the band isn't facing the sun and all the features around the venue.
"And for the audience too, the audience isn't staring at the sun, and I don't know, it's just a really good set-up, and this whole area, like people swimming behind us, like fishing and swimming and cannoing and I'm like man this is a sweet set-up you guys have here, says Neal Middleton, Lead Singer, Royal Bliss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.