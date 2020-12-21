Rules for cutting down a Christmas tree in the National Forests

For many families it's a yearly tradition to go and find a Christmas tree for the holiday.
But the US forest service wants to remind everyone that there are rules to cutting one down.
The most important rule to keep in mind while out looking for the perfect Christmas tree is that there is a 20 foot height limit.
This rule is in place to minimize disruption of the forest habitat the tree creates.
Another important rule is that you must cut as close as possible to the ground to leave as little of a stump as possible.
This is for the safety of snowmobilers, as their vehicles can get caught and potentially injure a rider.
Sarah Wheeler, Public Affairs Officer for the US Forest Service, tells us why.
"And when you do cut those trees you need to make sure you cut it as close to the ground as possible. And this is for a variety of reasons, the first is you know there's a lot of snowmobiler use out there on National Forest lands in the winter time and if you leave a long stump that is a huge safety hazard and could really have some impacts on a human being and we don't want that to happen."
For more information on the rules and general information for cutting your own Christmas tree, click here.
To purchase a Christmas tree permit, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.