A local pub is hosting an event this weekend to help make a teen's wish come true.
Holman is a 13-year-old boy who is fighting Lymphoma.
Rumors Pub in Pocatello is hosting a 'Make a Wish' event on Saturday August 19 for Holman.
The event starts at noon.
There will be a silent auction, a raffle and a dunk tank.
Texas Roadhouse is serving food for $10.00 dollars a plate.
Wish granter, Kris Miner says they are hoping to raise enough money to grant Holman his wish to go to Disneyland.
01:02:50"He spent seven months in the hospital, not being able to eat, had to learn to walk again, has been through a lot and has probably never been to Disneyland and that's what he wanted to do," says Kris Miner, Wish Granter.
Holman will be at the event for people to meet.
If you can't make the event but still want to donate to 'Make a Wish,' you can email Kris at newvisions10@aol.com or drop a donation off at Rumors Pub.
