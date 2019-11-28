Locals gathered by the hundreds to get in a pre-Thanksgiving dinner run as a way to pay it forward on a day Americans stop to reflect on what they are thankful for.
People came together Thursday morning for the annual Turkey Trot at Ross Park in Pocatello, and the run did more than just burn off some pre-pumpkin pie calories.
Turkey Trot Co-director Kaya Clark says, "So, we're donating to the [Idaho] Food Bank and the food bank buys cans for those that don't have any food. And so, we do this big donation every year."
That big donation wouldn't be possible without all the runners. And this year, there were around 250 who showed up.
Clark says, "It did surprise me because it's really cold and it's kind of early in the morning. But yeah, it was a good turnout."
Having people show up is good because participants donate in order to run. Runners gave either canned goods or money to participate in the Turkey Trot.
As runners crossed the finish line they were reminded of what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving.
A group of young runners says:
"I'm thankful for my family and good resources."
"A house that you don't need to stay outside and be cold."
"Pets."
"My family."
"Family, friends and shelter."
"My family, friends and fans that keep me doing this."
The runners' gratitude isn't just expressed by word of mouth, but also by the donations they gave.
Clark says, "So we got about $759 [769], estimated, and then about 500 pounds of food."
The Idaho Food Bank will be able to buy around four cans of food for every dollar raised by the Turkey Trot.
