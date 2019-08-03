Running for a Reason

The annual Choose Respect 5K in Blackfoot raises awareness, and money, for an important cause. That cause is the Bingham Crisis Center and the help it provides to victims of domestic violence.
Families showed up to Jensen Grove Park Saturday morning to run for a reason.
Much of what the Bingham Crisis Center does is funded through grants but for expenses not covered by grants, events like the fun run are crucial.
While paying for expenses is important, raising awareness about something that touches a surprising number of lives is just as needed.
Bingham Crisis Center Executive Director Scott smith says, "It's prevalent anywhere; any part of Idaho, any part of the United States. Upwards of one in three, one in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. And, like, one in seven men will experience it as well."
At this year's Choose Respect 5K Fun Run, sponsors and runners raised over $5,000 for their cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.