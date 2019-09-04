Information Provided by Teton County and Photo Provided by NFS Photo
Residents in the Saddle Butte Subdivision returned to their homes after being evacuated for two days while fire crews worked to contain the Saddle Butte Wildland Fire.
A unified command led by Bridger-Teton National Forest Dave Wilkins and Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Mike Moyer have determined that the fire conditions on Saddle Butte are safe enough for residents to return to their homes at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.
“We are at 100 percent containment and feel comfortable with rescinding the evacuation order this evening,” said Wilkins.
Residents in the Saddle Butte Subdivision were evacuated Sunday afternoon, shortly after the fire started when Mylar balloons got tangled in a power line.
“We are appreciative that the homeowners have been very patient with our need to keep the evacuation order in place for the safety of the firefighters and the homeowners,” said Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Chief Brady Hansen.
Incident Command would like to remind the community that Saddle Butte Drive is a private road and asks that the public respect homeowners’ privacy.
Fire crews will continue to work in the area throughout the week and residents are asked to respect crews at work and to drive with caution.
To view an interactive map and to get more information, go to tcincident.org
