As more states re-open, traffic is going back to normal but it's important to leave any bad driving habits behind.
Aggressive driving, speeding, and distracted driving are huge across the summer months and make driving dangerous.
People who may have been on the road during quarantine may be used to driving a bit faster due to less traffic, but now they need to adjust their habits.
Also, there may be an increase in teen drivers on the road who are learning how to be good drivers.
It could be a dangerous situation with the influx of all of these drivers on the road at the same time.
New for this summer is a focus on distracted driving.
You may remember a local city ordinance in place for distracted driving but that's now turning into a state law.
Matthew Conde, Public & Government Affairs Director, AAA Idaho said, "The state law is covering every road in Idaho so the enforcement is going to be like a Pocatello officer can pull you over for driving on a surface street and bring distracted but what they're going to site you for is the state law and not the old city ordinance."
Over 30% of drivers admit to sending a text or email while driving.
