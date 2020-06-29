As many stores re-open from COVID-19 closures, it's important to think about the way you pay so you can limit your touch points at the store.
Often times when you pay with a credit or debit card, you'll need to touch the keypad to enter your pin number or accept the total of the purchase.
Experts say now more than ever, contactless pay such as apple pay or google pay are the best to use to avoid touching the keypad at all.
In fact, they're quite secure too.
Greg Mahnken, Credit Industry Analyst, Credit Card Insider said, "They take your credit card information, they tokenize that information so they're never broadcasting your actual payment information so even if a thief were to get that information from your phone somehow it wouldn't be very valuable to them it would be like a one-time use credit card number."
Some credit cards also have the tap to pay option where you can tap it on the credit card keypad as another way to pay.
For more information visit:
https://www.creditcardinsider.com/blog/mobile-wallets-vs-digital-wallets-whats-the-difference/
https://www.creditcardinsider.com/blog/what-are-contactless-credit-cards-and-how-do-i-get-one/
